Pow Wow features traditions and items passed down generations

Pow Wows give you the chance to see traditional Native American regalia, drums, clothes and dancing.

MSUB Pow Wow, Production Assistant, Kaitlyn Hugs says the use of designs and colors in bead work is passed down from generation to generation. She says you can identify a tribe just by looking at the styles of bead work.

"Bead work is really amazing because it holds a piece of each member of the family, it holds a piece of your family," Kaitlyn Hugs, MSUB Pow Wow, Public Relations and Production Assistant, said.

Kaitlyn says you'll hear Native Americans playing songs and drum beats directly from their ancestors at the pow wow.

The drum will actually be the theme of this year's pow wow, "Blessing the Heartbeat".

