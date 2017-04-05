FDA approves new drug for those who have multiple sclerosis

As we get closer to this year's Walk MS in Billings, there's news for some with Multiple Sclerosis. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for some with M.S.

This new drug, called Ocrevus, is already available for patients who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or M.S. Doctor Kris French, with St. Vincent Healthcare's Neuroscience Center, says this drug will help by slowing down the progress of MS. He says this will broaden the choices patients have. He also says there aren't many side effects to this drug, except the drug is administered by an IV.

"This medication will be interesting to see what happens with it," said Dr. french. "I think all the neurologists who treat multiple sclerosis are very excited about it, as they should be, and hopeful in terms of what we can learn from this medication about relapsing MS as well as primary progressive MS."

Don't forget to save the date! Walk MS will be on Saturday, April 29th. It'll begin at 10 am at the St. John's Pavilion. You can sign up online at www.walkms.org.