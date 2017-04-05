Billings house donated to train firefighters

If you notice fire trucks and firefighters working hard on a house that didn't seem like it was burning Wednesday on Elysian Road, we can tell you why.

The house was donated to Billings Fire to use for training purposes.

Firefighters are taking advantage of the opportunity today and tomorrow. Training Chief Mark Hoppel said it will give the recruits an advantage when it comes to fighting their first fire.

He said typically, new recruits train for real-life situations using props, and it's rare they get to practice techniques on actual structures.