Advocates of cigarette tax boost make case to lawmakers

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposal to hike tobacco taxes awaits action from the House Taxation Committee, which was deluged Wednesday with testimony from health advocates, business owners and those appealing for a stream of money to boost wages for direct care workers.
    
The Senate passed the proposal last week, but some Republicans hope to kill the measure as it winds through the House. They argue that the nearly $70 million in revenues it would generate over the next two years is unnecessary and would financially hurt smokers who are poor.
    
Some of the revenue would fund health and anti-tobacco programs, as well as boost wages for direct care workers serving the elderly and the disabled who are covered by Medicaid.
    
But tobacco-related businesses said the tax would cripple, if not kill their livelihoods.

  Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game's anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

  Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  Fun and cheap summer activities to keep you children cool

    As a heatwave in Montana hits it's smart to make sure and find way to keep your children cool.

