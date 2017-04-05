DUI over the years: What's changed?

Today's DUI laws are a little different than they were in the past. For example, in 1987, the legal limit for drinking and driving was a .10.

Today's legal limit is a .08.

We spoke with Captain Keith Edgell of the Montana Highway Patrol. He says today's law are much more restrictive.

Edgell says more charges can be applied such as criminal endangerment or criminal child endangerment.

He also says laws have been added to cover different types of impairment like alcohol or drugs.

"I think more people are cognizant of drinking and driving, you know, most people know somebody that's either been affected either in a DUI crash or DUI crash fatality, you know, so those things- when it happens to you and it becomes personal, that seems to be when people usually make the biggest change," said Capt. Edgell.



The number of fatal crashes has dropped since 2006. The lowest that rate has been was in 2011. After 2012, it has since then been steady.



Captain Edgell says organizations and programs such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving have had an effect on the way DUI's are perceived.



Edgell says many people don't understand MHP has statewide jurisdiction so anytime troopers see a violation occurring in front of them, they have the right to stop that person to address the situation.