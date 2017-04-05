Montana House advances bill against aborting viable fetuses - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana House advances bill against aborting viable fetuses

By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An anti-abortion bill that would force doctors to save a potentially viable fetus is a step closer to the governor's desk.
    
On a vote of 60-40, the Montana House on Wednesday moved forward on a ban on abortions if there is a better-than-half probability that a fetus can survive outside a mother's womb.
    
During debate, legislators spoke of the anguish over difficult pregnancies and decisions - their own or that of friends and family.
    
The Senate has already passed a similar measure. It is one of three anti-abortion bills in the Legislature, including one seeking to ask voters to accord state constitutional rights to a woman's fertilized egg at the moment of conception.
    
Those opposed to the bills say the proposals would strip a woman's right to an abortion.

