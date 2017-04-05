Billings Police looking for armed suspect who robbed local casino

The Billings Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a casino while waving a handgun last month.

According to Lt. Neil Lawrence, the man came into TC's Casino at 1711 Grand Ave. around midnight on March 18. The suspect demanded money while holding a gun.

Police say the man left on a bicycle with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators were able to determine the man left heading west in an alley and then turned northbound on 19th St. West.

Police say the man was wearing all black. They describe him as around 6'3" and between 160 and 180 lbs.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, you're asked to call the police department's detective division at (406) 657-8473 or Crime Stoppers at (406) 245-6660.