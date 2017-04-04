Latest: Billings Police confirm suspect in Tuesday's chase and standoff is Dustin Kennedy

UPDATE: Billings Police confirm the male suspect who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit from Laurel to Billings is 33-year-old Dustin Kennedy.

Billings Police Lt. Neil Lawrence confirms Kennedy is a resident of Laurel.

Billings Police say around 10 a.m. Tuesday, they attempted to stop Kennedy who reportedly had a stolen white Toyota Tacoma at Super 8 on Southgate Dr.

Lt. Lawrence says Kennedy threatened to blow up a bomb before fleeing in the stolen pickup. That pursuit ended on N 15th St. and Park Lane in Billings. The pursuit involved multiple agencies including Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol.

During negotiations at the Rims, Kennedy threatened to blow up an object in his hands according to law enforcement. Police now say Kennedy had road flares.

The affidavit of probable cause states Kennedy has a history of drug use and three prior suicide attempts. He is expected to appear in justice court Thursday to face charges of two counts of criminal endangerment. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is still underway.

UPDATE: Billings Police say the male suspect in his 30s is in custody. The standoff ended peacefully just after 4 p.m. Tuesday as the man walked down the Rims with his hands up and surrendered himself.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said it took the cooperation of many agencies, including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department and Montana Highway Patrol, to make the negotiation possible. St. John added that the motivation is still unclear.

"Why he ran in my belief is because he was caught in a stolen vehicle," St. John said. "I believe we found drugs in the stolen vehicle, but I can't confirm that."

UPDATE: Law enforcement officers on top of the Rims have attached a phone on a rope to lower to the suspect. Officers have confirmed the man is a veteran. The negotiator is telling the man, "Pick up the phone so we can talk with you."

UPDATE: According to our reporter on the scene, a police negotiator can be heard talking to the suspect with a megaphone. He's telling the suspect, "Your wife and children care about you."

Billings police and Yellowstone County deputies are involved in a standoff with a man believed to be the driver in a chase through Yellowstone County.

According to law enforcement, the chase started at Parkway Lane and Laurel Road, after officers responded to a nearby Super 8 for a suspicious vehicle. The chase started just before 11 a.m. The pursuit ran along I-90 into Laurel and then back through Billings.

Spike strips were deployed forcing the driver to abandon his vehicle.

An eyewitness tells KULR-8 the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot in the area between 15th St N and 16th St N. The eyewitness says the suspect is cornered by officers with his back towards the Rims. Police say the suspect has something in his hands and is threatening to blow it up.

Billings schools were placed on lockdown for a short time.

