Filmmakers see bright future for movies shot in Montana

You might be surprised how many movies have been filmed on location in Montana, including award winning films like "The Revenant" and "Nebraska".

Film director Gordon Milcham says it can be a lot easier to shoot movies in Montana than in Los Angeles .

Milcham was producing the comedy web series, "Big Sky Adventures" when he discovered Montana and says he wants to keep making movies here.

"The convenience of Billings and Montana in general, you have the country and you have this urban sprawl here in Billings and other cities where you can pass as many locations, around the world, where at the same time", Gordon Milcham, "The Nagging Wife", Director said. "You can have an adventure as the Yellow River in China, and do it here in Montana and the costs will diminish a big deal."

Milcham says shooting movies in Montana is cheaper and less of a hassle than LA, as you have fewer people, fewer restrictions and lots of landscape possibilities.

Milcham plans on submitting the movie to as many film festivals as possible, including the well-known Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Milcham is teaming up with Billings resident Ted Kim to continue the web series "Big Sky Adventures" in June. Filming will happen in Billings and Round Up.