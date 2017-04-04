Parent used bear spray during fight at Browning Elementary School event

Browning Public Schools are cleaning up after an alleged parent fight involving bear spray.

A Facebook post from Friday, March 31st, Browning Public Schools writes, "At 11:15 am police, ambulance, fire department and homeland security responded to BES regarding a parent fight which involved bear spray used by the alleged assailant. BES was evacuated to insure the safety of all individuals in the building. All individuals are safe but some were transported and others went to the hospital as a result of side effects of the spray."

The building was in lockdown over the weekend while custodial staff cleaned.

Parents are also advised to "wash ALL clothing, wipe all other items down with dawn dish soap. If your skin feels irritated or if you have labored breathing, go immediately to the hospital."

The school district is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call police at 338-4000.