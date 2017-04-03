Billings man diagnosed with HPV cancer encourages people to get screened

At 40-years-old Bert Fox found out he had cancer. It was a cancer he says he never thought he'd get.

In late 2015, Fox was diagnosed with the HPV strain of throat cancer.

Fox says it started with an abscessed tooth and lymph nodes that stayed swollen for weeks.

After a scan, he was told he had cancer. Fox had surgery in January 2016 with chemotherapy and radiation treatments followed. Fox says he still has side effects from the radiation treatment.

He says he wants to encourage people to get screened even if you don't have symptoms. Fox says, "Didn't have any trouble swallowing nothing the only thing that showed up was my lymph nodes. If it wouldn't have been for the lymph nodes there's no telling how long it would have went without getting a screening or even anything or even ask my doctor about it."

Ear, nose and throat physician, Doctor Sean Demars says you should pay attention if you have lumps or bumps in the neck or mouth, or redness or sores or even ear pain.

Dr. Demars says, "It is not a well known cancer, but it is a cancer that kills a high number of people every year in the United States."

St. Vincent Healthcare is sponsoring a free screening event at the Ear, Nose and Throat Associates.

The screening will be for detecting and educating people about oral, head, and neck cancer.

The screening is free and open to the public.

It will be Monday, April 10th from 8:00am to Noon. To register call 406-238-6161.