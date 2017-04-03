Billings man diagnosed with HPV cancer encourages people to get - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings man diagnosed with HPV cancer encourages people to get screened

BILLINGS, Mont. -

At 40-years-old Bert Fox found out he had cancer. It was a cancer he says he never thought he'd get.

In late 2015, Fox was diagnosed with the HPV strain of throat cancer.

Fox says it started with an abscessed tooth and lymph nodes that stayed swollen for weeks.

After a scan, he was told he had cancer. Fox had surgery in January 2016 with chemotherapy and radiation treatments followed. Fox says he still has side effects from the radiation treatment.

He says he wants to encourage people to get screened even if you don't have symptoms. Fox says, "Didn't have any trouble swallowing nothing the only thing that showed up was my lymph nodes. If it wouldn't have been for the lymph nodes there's no telling how long it would have went without getting a screening or even anything or even ask my doctor about it."

Ear, nose and throat physician, Doctor Sean Demars says you should pay attention if you have lumps or bumps in the neck or mouth, or redness or sores or even ear pain.

Dr. Demars says, "It is not a well known cancer, but it is a cancer that kills a high number of people every year in the United States."

St. Vincent Healthcare is sponsoring a free screening event at the Ear, Nose and Throat Associates.

The screening will be for detecting and educating people about oral, head, and neck cancer.

The screening is free and open to the public.

It will be Monday, April 10th from 8:00am to Noon. To register call 406-238-6161.

  • Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:32:16 GMT

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

  • Steve Scalise back in ICU

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:51:31 GMT

    Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit. 

  • Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47 Bandit' suspect's home

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-05 18:46:56 GMT

    FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states. 

  • Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:27:18 GMT

    Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season. 

  • EXCLUSIVE: Angela Marshall speaks one-on-one with Interior Secy. Ryan Zinke

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:53:29 GMT

    From the hardwood at Whitefish Middle School to the halls of Congress, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recently made a return to his home town. He spoke exclusively to ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall about his new role for a look 'Inside the Interior.'

