Montana Senate passes broadband internet privacy measure

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has approved a measure that would bar internet service providers from being awarded state contracts if they collect data from their customers without consent.



The Senate voted 46-0 Monday to insert the provision into the 2018-2019 state budget.



The measure is in response to Congress voting to block rules that would have put restrictions on what companies like Charter can do with their customers' information, such as their internet browsing history.



Republican Sen. Ryan Osmundson of Buffalo says his measure would ensure that internet service providers seek the consent of customers before using or selling their information. If they don't, he says, they won't be doing business with the state.



The budget must be approved before the measure becomes effective.



Minnesota's state Senate passed a similar broadband privacy measure last week.

