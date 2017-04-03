Medi-Share now available in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A health care cost-sharing program offered by Christian Care Ministry is now available in Montana.



Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale said Monday he has found that the current Medi-Share program is not insurance and is not subject to regulation by his office.



Medi-Share members deposit their monthly share amounts into their accounts and the money is removed as fellow members' medical bills are received. The program does not guarantee that all medical bills will be paid. Monthly contributions are based on household size and the medical costs a household will pay each year before requesting financial help.



People who join Medi-Share must have "a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ," and attest that they do not use tobacco or illegal drugs or abuse alcohol and do not engage in sex outside a "Biblical Christian marriage."

