Do you want to win a Dierks Bentley VIP experience? KULR-8 Television will award 1 lucky winner with a set of tickets to the Saturday, April 22nd show at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings! But that's not all! You'll also receive a VIP experience package! We will be giving away this prize pack on Wednesday, April 19th so register today!

Want to sign up for this contest? All you need to do is fill out the short registration form below. Once you fill out the contest form, you are registered for your chance to win.

Didn't win with KULR-8? If you would like to purchase tickets to the concert visit MetraPark.com for purchasing information.

RULES:

Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 4/19/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 Television Studios between the hours of 8am-5pm Monday through Friday. KULR-8 employees may not register. KULR-8 Television is located at 2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT 59102. Prizes must be picked up by EOB on 4/21/16 or they will become forfeit.