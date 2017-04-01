Montana House resurrects infrastructure bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House has agreed to reconsider an infrastructure bill killed the day before by the chamber's fiscal conservatives.



Democrats welcomed the action, which keeps alive a proposal to raise $78 million in bonds to help finance a package of big-ticket construction projects and long-awaited public works projects.



Passing an infrastructure bill has long been a priority for the Legislature and Gov. Steve Bullock. But a deal has been difficult to broker because of differences over what projects should be funded and how.



Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins of Missoula offered the motion to resurrect the failed bill. It was supported by the chamber 64-34.



The House will be given another opportunity for an up-or-down vote next week and for Democrats to win more Republican support.

