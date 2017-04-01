Man purposely drives truck through Billings business garage door

One man is arrested after intentionally driving a possibly stolen Ram pickup through the front of Cor Automotives early this evening.

One witness tells KULR 8 the business is typically closed on Saturday, and he called Billings Police just before 5 Saturday evening after witnessing the car drive through the aluminum garage door.

Sgt. Clyde Reid with Billings PD says the man was a former employee of Cor Automotive.

Reid said his motive for driving through the closed garage door is unclear, but he believes possible drug use was involved.

Sgt. Reid said the man was arrested for felony mischief and transported to jail.