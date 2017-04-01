Montana's Bullock wants more in electronic privacy bill

It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive. MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...
Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive. MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.