Montana's Bullock wants more in electronic privacy bill

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock is tentatively supporting a bill that would require authorities to get court approval before obtaining private electronic communication.
    
But the governor declined to sign the bill Friday until lawmakers include stronger language requiring law enforcement agencies to demonstrate probable cause in seeking information. That information could come from cellular companies, online sites and other electronic platforms.
    
Bullock also wants to limit the scope of the bill to prevent overreach into unintended territory, including information stored outside the United States.
    
The electronic privacy bill is one of several winding their way through the Legislature.
    
On Saturday, the House passed two more such bills - including one that would limit how state and local agencies can use license plate tracking information.

