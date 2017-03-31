Firefighters across the state wear sticker to honor fallen brother

Montana Fire Departments across the state lost a member this past January.

Ben Parsons, a Whitefish firefighter, was involved in an avalanche at Glacier National Park.

Since his death, firefighters across the state are honoring him with a helmet sticker.

Sean Biggins with the Billings Fire Department said when an event like this happens, it affects departments across the state.

He said the fire service is a family and Parsons was very involved in both his local and statewide departments.

"We wish we didn't have the sticker on the helmet," Biggins said. "We wish we had Ben here. But since we can't we will honor him the best we can, and his family."

Biggins said hundreds of firefighters will wear this sticker in his honor.