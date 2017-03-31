Eight Billings and Lockwood firefighters graduate

Friday, six Billings firefighters as well as two Lockwood firefighters graduated from recruit training academy.

Graduation ceremonies are a way to celebrate the hard work and preparation one puts in toward finding a job.

These eight graduates had to go through a rigorous 12 weeks of training before they were able to receive their badges.

The firefighters said these 12 weeks included physical training, fire science and fire behavior studies, multiple forms of rescue and medical training, and many other intense training exercises.

These 12 weeks are meant to prepare them for real-life situations they may find themselves in once starting the job.

And although they went through training, firefighter Lee Fischer said he knows he still has a lot to learn.

"They've given us what I consider book knowledge," Fischer said. "Now it's time to go out and learn and experience from the senior members of our organization and learn what it means to be a real firefighter out on the line serving our community day in and day out."

Lee said although he's still learning, receiving his badge is one of the greatest honors and it's a milestone in his career training.