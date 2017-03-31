Watch: April the giraffe finally gives birth!

The wait is over! The internet's favorite giraffe finally had her baby Saturday morning at Animal Adventure Park.

The park live streamed the much-anticipated birth on YouTube and on its Facebook page.

THINGS TO KNOW:

- April is 15 years old and this is her 4th calf

- April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn

- Oliver (the father) is 5 years old – this is his 1st calf

- Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months on average

- The calves weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6' tall at birth.

According to Animal Adventure Park, their giraffes have some of the largest indoor stalls in the nation (sq ft per animal). "We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy. Unsafe weather and yard conditions may limit their yard access."



Animal Adventure Park says they will have a contest to name the baby. This is Animal Adventure's first giraffe calf.