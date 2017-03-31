Watch: April the giraffe finally gives birth! - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Watch: April the giraffe finally gives birth!

Animal Adventure Park / YouTube Animal Adventure Park / YouTube
KULR8.COM -

The wait is over! The internet's favorite giraffe finally had her baby Saturday morning at Animal Adventure Park.

The park live streamed the much-anticipated birth on YouTube and on its Facebook page. 

THINGS TO KNOW:
- April is 15 years old and this is her 4th calf 
- April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn 
- Oliver (the father) is 5 years old – this is his 1st calf
- Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months on average
- The calves weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6' tall at birth.

According to Animal Adventure Park, their giraffes have some of the largest indoor stalls in the nation (sq ft per animal). "We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy. Unsafe weather and yard conditions may limit their yard access."

Animal Adventure Park says they will have a contest to name the baby. This is Animal Adventure's first giraffe calf.

  9 dead, 1 still missing in Arizona flash flood

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:14:26 GMT

    TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. 

  Italian authorities diffuse American WWII bomb

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:34:22 GMT
    Italian authorities defused an American bomb dating back to world war two Sunday morning. The ANM-65 bomb weighs about a thousand pounds. It took authorities a few hours to do the work. Roads in the area were closed during the operation. 
  CBO delays analysis of latest health care bill

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:11:25 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. 

  Social media impacts the rise of syphilis in Montana

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:36:03 GMT

    There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year. 

  Mark Zuckerberg stops by Glacier, Blackfeet Indian Reservation during Montana visit

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-17 14:41:04 GMT

    Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said "I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

    TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. 

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    Two people were killed in two separate crashes near Missoula on Sunday.  According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the first crash happened on Highway 12 near mile marker 27 just after 11:45 am. An eastbound vehicle carrying a single person crossed the center-line and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. A family of five was in the westbound car. 

    Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.

