Democrats' blast effort for mail ballot fails

Democrats' blast effort for mail ballot fails

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Democrats have failed in a last-ditch effort to allow counties to conduct the May 25 congressional election by mail.
    
House Democrats on Friday attempted to use a tactic called "blasting" to allow a full debate in the chamber, after failing earlier this week to move the bill from the House Judiciary Committee.
    
Democrats needed 60 House votes to move forward on the bill. It failed 51-49.
    
Election clerks across the state must now set up polling places and hire thousands of poll workers for the special election that will fill the state's only congressional seat. The clerks had argued a mail ballot would save money.
    
Voters will choose from among Republican Greg Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke after he was named Interior Secretary.

