'Ruff Rollin' helps fit Montana animals with wheelchairs

Across the country, there are only a handful of companies that customize wheelchairs for animals who are injured, recovering from surgery or born with a handicap. One of those companies is right here in Montana, and they've now made more than 1,100 wheelchairs!

Bozeman's Ruff Rollin' puts animals back on the move!

"We build wheelchairs for handicapped dogs and some other animals. We're in all 50 states and 30 countries," says Ruff Rollin' owner, Sierra Christofferson.

Sierra's husband, Jason, has a been a wheelchair builder for 20 years. The pair started Ruff Rollin' in their home shop seven years ago.

"We build bonds with customers and dogs. We build really great relationships with them," says Sierra.

Most dogs are fitted in their wheelchair and take right off! Sierra says "it's a stubbornness in the dog" that will keep them for taking to their new wheels right away.

Sierra says they receive letters all the time from families who say their dogs lived the last few weeks, months or years of their lives happy and mobile.

"That's the best part is knowing their dog did not suffer."