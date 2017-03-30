Cody schools cut staff, consider cutting athletic programs

Cody’s School District is cutting jobs, and is considering cutting some athletic programs. The superintendent said Park County School District #6 is facing the perfect storm of rising costs, and dropping revenue.

Cody Schools are facing dropping enrollment, and now, a dropping number of teachers. The school district recently offered an early retirement program.

"Thirteen certified staff took advantage of that," Superintendent Ray Schulte said.

Schulte said the school board eliminated seven teaching positions last year, froze salaries, and cut staff for special programs. Why? The legislature cut education funding to all districts, and state funding is tied to enrollment, which is going down in Cody.

Schulte explained the math, "100 to 150 fewer students than we had a couple of years ago. And, so that translates into two million dollars less revenue."

Schulte said health insurance costs are going up, and so will the cost of athletic competition, soon.

"Also going to end up where Cody is a 4A school, and we’ll be playing the Gillettes and the Caspers and the Cheyennes so, our travel will increase even more so.…"

Schulte said the district has a lot of athletic activities.

"Football, basketball, volleyball. We have golf, tennis, swimming, indoor track, we have soccer," he said.

The events cost more than the budget allows.

"So, we’re basically taking money from other programs, academic programs to subsidize activity programs."

Schulte said the activities cost is about a fifth of the district’s budget. One of the activities that is not funded is baseball. So, Schulte says the district may use the baseball model to find outlets for some athletic activities.

"If we eliminated a program, could the kids participate in an AAU group, or some other club sport."

The district is considering cutting some athletic programs that seem to be duplicative, but Schulte said people are already upset about that.