Man arrested after human trafficking bust in 2016 faces additional charges

BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: Federal court representatives say 34-year-old Terrance Edwards appeared in federal court Friday morning. They say he pleaded not guilty to two additional charges. According to court documents those charges are, transportation of a person with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and distribution of marijuana to an individual under 21.

The man awaiting trial after a human trafficking bust in Billings faces additional charges.

34-year-old Terrance Edwards is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday morning on two additional charges related to the September 2016 trafficking bust.

Edwards pleaded not guilty in October to charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution.

According to court documents, the additional charges come after experts looked at a cellphone and laptop seized, when Edwards was arrested.

In September, 2016 a Polson woman made a call for help and was found by police at a Billings hotel.

In earlier-released court documents, four other women, three of them minors and all from different states, claim to have been manipulated and forced into sex trafficking by Edwards.

Edwards faces 15-years to life, if convicted.

