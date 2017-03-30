Bill would cut state funding for 'sanctuary cities'

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...