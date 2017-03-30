Bill would cut state funding for 'sanctuary cities' - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Bill would cut state funding for 'sanctuary cities'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would make communities pay a price for becoming so-called "sanctuary cities."
    
The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell would deny local governments their share of some state revenues if they declare themselves sanctuary cities and provide safe haven to immigrants who entered the country illegally. It would also provide authority to the Montana Attorney General to enforce the proposed law.
    
The state House ratified the measure 58-41 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.
    
Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would seek to withhold some federal money from local governments that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
    
There are dozens of sanctuary cities across the country, but none in Montana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

    What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:38:31 GMT
    With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...
    With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...

  • Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:50:19 GMT

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    •   