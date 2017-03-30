This industry is expecting a big job boom through 2024

In-Home Senior Care is one of the fastest growing careers in the country over the next seven years. That's according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Right at home In-Home senior care says they are preparing for the expected high demand in employees.

"We need to make sure we have enough qualified care givers to continue caring as these numbers will increase," Laurie Gagnon, Right at Home, Owner and Marketing Director.

"So, trying to be proactive with that and making sure that there's the educational programs, the CNA schools, making sure that those are out there and people are learning about them and learning about this as an occupation."

"As we go into the future, there is a lot of baby boomers out there and most of those people wish to stay at home," Nancy Huppert, Right at Home, CNA, In-Home care taker.

Right at home owner, Laurie Gagnon says Montana has challenges of having enough in home care takers in smaller towns. she says they are always looking for workers in those rural areas, like Columbus and Miles City.