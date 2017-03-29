Community backlash over superintendent's decision

What started with over four-hundred signatures on a petition to keep Laurel High School, Principal Ed Norman at the school turned into hundreds of students marching to the school district office to try to keep Principal Ed Norman.

"Anybody that's asked me, "Why?" That's a good question," Norman said.

"I believe that I'm not in control of my life, that God is in control, "I'll end up where I'm supposed to be."

Some parents and grandparents of laurel high students tell Wake Up Montana they can't see why Norman's contract was not renewed.

"He doesn't deserve what he's been getting," Paul Thomae, Grandfather of three Laurel High School students, said. "The people of Laurel need to back him."

Others like Alan Brierly commented on the Wake Up Montana Facebook page saying students should not be skipping school to protest. Brierly says "I do know we have a school board whom we entrust with this decision and others of even greater importance. Do you think you can do better? Then run for office."

Superintendent Linda Filpula sent a statement to Wake Up Montana, "The board of trustees honored the open meeting law on this matter by not holding a closed session to discuss outside the view of the public." "Additionally, the public provided comment in support or opposition of the motion during the comment period prior to the board's vote on the motion in accordance with their rights as citizens."