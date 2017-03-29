Montana Hope Project is sending Brooklyn to Orlando

Brooklyn, a five year old girl with cancer, gets her wish of going to Disney World.

After hearing her story, Dave Evans and his team at The Montana Hope Project stepped in to make sure the wish comes true.

Brooklyn says she's excited to meet Ariel.

Her mom, Devin, couldn't be more thankful for everything done by the Montana hope project.

Devin Mayer tells KULR-8 that, "It's a blessing, because even if Brooklyn wasn't sick we couldn't afford to ever do something like this. So, it is very, very thoughtful and kind. It is awesome that we have Montana hope in our community to do this for families.

Brooklyn and her family leave Thursday.