Check your freezer: Nearly one million-pounds of breaded chicken recalled

The latest food recall will have you scrambling to check your freezer! Nearly one-million pounds of breaded chicken products have been recalled by OK Food Inc., an Oklahoma City based manufacturer.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement this week, saying 933,272 lbs of ready-to-eat breaded chicken items are at risk of metal contamination.

The FSIS says they've received at least five complaints saying metal objects were found in the chicken. OK Food Inc. completed an investigation and found the metal came from a conveyor belt.

The products were shipped nationwide and include frozen chicken sold at Walmart stores under the generic Great Value brand. Other chicken was potentially shipped to school cafeterias under the brand name of Smart Foods4Schools.

All products were produced from December 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017 and have establishment number "P-7092" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

To find a complete list of the potentially affected products, click HERE. The FSIS says if you believe you have one of the contaminated products, do not consume them. They also urge you to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.