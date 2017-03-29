Human remains found near Pryor

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating after human remains were found Tuesday on the Crow Indian Reservation.

FBI Agent Travis Burrows says the body was found partially decomposed in a field outside Pryor. Burrows says they believe the remains are those of Michael Plainbull, a man who went missing December 2013.

This is a developing story and we will continue updating you as soon more information becomes available.

The body was found just outside of Pryor. The remains are believed to be those of Michael Plainbull according the the FBI. — Ken McGrath (@KenMcGrathTV) March 29, 2017