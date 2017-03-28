Man arrested following chase from Worden to Billings

A man is arrested after reportedly leading local law enforcement on a chase Tuesday morning.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says a call came in about an erratic driver on Interstate 94.

Sheriff Linder says they found the vehicle westbound on I-94 west of Worden. He says the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Sheriff Linder says the driver hit a light pole and another vehicle on Old Hardin Road in Lockwood.

The sheriff says the driver ended up stopping on I-90 near Coulson Park. He says the driver got out and ran from law enforcement.

Sheriff Linder says a deputy tased the suspect after finding him, saying it looked like the suspect was going to run again.

He says at times during the chase the suspect went the wrong way on roads.

Sheriff Linder says the man is facing several felony charges.