Trial date set for Belfry triple homicide suspect

It's been nearly a year since three people were found dead in a home in Belfry.

It will be later this spring before the suspect in the triple homicide will go on trial.

The Carbon County District Attorney's office reports the trial for Robert LeCou is expected to start June fifth.

LeCou is accused of killing his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd in early April of 2016.

Last year, LeCou pleaded not guilty to three counts of deliberate homicide and to tampering with physical evidence.

In an affidavit, he told authorities in Washington state, a stranger broke into the home and shot the victims.