Montana House advances ballot measure defining 'person'

President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Becky Somes loves dogs. When she sees a stray dog, she always tries to find their home. She's been successful every time. On Mother's Day, Becky had quite the surprise from her son and granddaughter. "They were due here at 3 o'clock on Mother's Day, and they showed up at 3 o'clock with a dog."
