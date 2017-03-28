Montana House advances ballot measure defining 'person' - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana House advances ballot measure defining 'person'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House voted along party lines to advance a measure seeking to let voters define a "person" as a fertilized egg at the moment of conception.
    
The proposed referendum won endorsement 59-41 on Thursday and still faces a third-reading vote. It needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers to be placed on the ballot.
    
House Democrats said the bill authored by Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell represented an assault on a women's access to abortion.
    
Skees said the measure was about faith and morality.
    
The proposal is one of three abortion-related measures being considered by the Montana Legislature during the current session.
    
One bill would effectively outlaw all abortions by requiring doctors to save fetuses or face criminal charges. Another would ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy of so-called "pain-capable" fetuses.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:50:19 GMT

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  • Did you know? 4th of July deemed 'most expensive holiday'

    Did you know? 4th of July deemed 'most expensive holiday'

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:28:01 GMT

    Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up. 

    Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up. 

    •   

  • Most Popular