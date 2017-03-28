Library patron returns book he took in 1982, plus $200

President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up.
Fourth of July can tend to be an expensive holiday. Buying food, fireworks and traveling can add up.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.