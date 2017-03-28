Fire closes First Interstate Bank - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Fire closes First Interstate Bank

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

First Interstate Bank in the Heights will be closed Tuesday following a fire inside the building earlier in the day.

The branch is located at 730 Main St. in Billins.

Everyone inside the bank was evacuated. No injuries were reported

Employees tell KULR-8 the bank will be closed for the rest of the day.

We're working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

