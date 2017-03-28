Sidney man remembered as loving father, husband, and friend - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sidney man remembered as loving father, husband, and friend

SIDNEY, Mont. -

The city of Sidney is in mourning after 57-year-old Gary Breitling was shot and killed Saturday in a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Police arrested Rolando Cardenas and charged him with open murder, attempted murder, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon. 

