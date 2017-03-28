Students march in protest of principal's non-renewal - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Students march in protest of principal's non-renewal

By KULR-8 News Staff
LAUREL, Mont. -

Dozens of students gathered outside of Laurel High School Tuesday morning with signs in hand to protest a school board decision not to renew the contract of principal Ed Norman.

Students marched from the high school to the school administration building in hopes of having their collective voices heard following Monday night's vote by board members. 

The Laurel School Board voted to not renew the contract at the recommendation of Superintendent Linda Filpula.

