Your health: Save yourself some trips to the bathroom

Ford is recalling more than 400-thousand transit vans and buses.
Ford is recalling more than 400-thousand transit vans and buses.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
The Fort Peck tribes have filed a complaint against the Wolf Point school district alleging pervasive discrimination against Native American students in violation of federal law.
The Fort Peck tribes have filed a complaint against the Wolf Point school district alleging pervasive discrimination against Native American students in violation of federal law.