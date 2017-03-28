Laurel school board votes to not renew contract of high school principal despite student petition

The Laurel School Board votes to not renew principal Ed Norman's contract at the recommendation of Superintendent Linda Filpula. The vote came during a Monday night school board meeting.

Parents at the meeting tell KULR-8 that dozens of teachers, students, and others stood up in support of Norman Monday night, and a petition with hundreds of student signatures has been circulating to keep him. The parents say students will be protesting at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at Laurel High School. They said some of those students plan to skip school.

No school tomorrow LHS students! #shouldakeptMrNorman — Zane Jarecke (@zanejarecke) March 28, 2017

Laurel High School students have turned to Twitter to voice their concerns over the decision and to thank Norman for his work at the school.

@principalNorman could not be a better principal or person. He's done so much for the HS and the community. The disrespect is unforgivable. — kaden ventling (@kvent44) March 28, 2017

Unbelievable. Can't thank @principalNorman enough for what he has done for LHS these past 3 years???? — Taylor Ludwig (@tayludwig11) March 28, 2017

We have placed calls to several school board members and have not yet heard back. Parents at Laurel High School tell us he was recently terminated without cause, but the details on why his contract will not be renewed are unknown at this time.