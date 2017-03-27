Grammy Award winning artists announced as opening acts for 2017 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Grammy Award winning artists announced as opening acts for 2017 MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. -

MetraPark announces the two opening acts of this year's MontanaFair.

Four-time Grammy winner, Pat Benatar will open MontanaFair August 11th. Benatar is best known for her Top 10 hits including, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", "Love Is a Battlefield", "We Belong" and "Invincible".

Benatar's long time musical director, Neil Giraldo, will join her during her appearance.

Opening the show that night is another Grammy Award winning female, Melissa Etheridge. Etheridge came onto the American rock scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album. She received Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

MontanaFair runs August 11-19 at MetraPark. Tickets to the Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo/ and Melissa Etheridge concert along with all other individual shows at MontanaFair go on sale April 21. MontanaFair ValuPass, a pay one price admission ticket to the entire nine days of the fair, is on sale now.

