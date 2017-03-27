Police: Laurel man fires shots at officers, troopers overnight - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Police: Laurel man fires shots at officers, troopers overnight

Posted: Updated:
LAUREL, Mont. -

A Laurel man is in custody this morning after reportedly firing shots at law enforcement.

According to the Laurel Police Department, police officers, sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call of shots fired and a woman screaming at a residence on the 400 block of Roundhouse Dr. around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When law enforcement arrived, Laurel Police say the man, 37-year-old Charles Williams, began firing at officers. Police say one round grazed the boot of a MHP trooper.

A female victim, identified by Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson as the Williams' wife, was able to safely leave the house with her two children. The ages of the children are unknown.

Law enforcement talked to Williams who was reportedly threatening suicide and suicide by cop. Laurel Police say Williams surrendered peacefully just after 5 a.m.

A near-by resident says the gunshots woke her up. Shyla Smith says, "And all of a sudden I hear bang bang bang and I hear some yelling and then bang bang bang again. I grew up in a small town nothing like this ever happens so to hear it, it sounded like it was right outside my house. I was like paralyzed I couldn't even move I couldn't even try to move so I had my phone right by me and I called my brother and I got him to come out and see what was going on. By the time we all calmed down and everything the cops were there."

Williams is facing charges including assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and partner or family member assault. 

The incident is under investigation.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputy, four people injured after chase through Billings overnight

    Deputy, four people injured after chase through Billings overnight

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-28 18:56:03 GMT

    Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.

    Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.

  • Montana sex offender acknowledges raping 15-year-old girl

    Montana sex offender acknowledges raping 15-year-old girl

    A transgender registered sex offender in Montana has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl.
    A transgender registered sex offender in Montana has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl.

  • MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:49:38 GMT

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

    While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...

  • FBI: Montana man is bank robber dubbed 'AK-47 bandit'

    FBI: Montana man is bank robber dubbed 'AK-47 bandit'

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:43:18 GMT

    Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.

    Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.

  • Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

    Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-06-28 14:13:44 GMT
    Veterans ride float in Laurel, MT 4th of July paradeVeterans ride float in Laurel, MT 4th of July parade

    Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.

    Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.

  • How a stuffed animal could save your child's life

    How a stuffed animal could save your child's life

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:49:24 GMT

    Summers in Montana can get hot. 

    Summers in Montana can get hot. 

  • Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT funding

    Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT funding

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:34:35 GMT

    Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.

    Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.

  • Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away

    Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:03:04 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.