Police: Laurel man fires shots at officers, troopers overnight

A Laurel man is in custody this morning after reportedly firing shots at law enforcement.

According to the Laurel Police Department, police officers, sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call of shots fired and a woman screaming at a residence on the 400 block of Roundhouse Dr. around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When law enforcement arrived, Laurel Police say the man, 37-year-old Charles Williams, began firing at officers. Police say one round grazed the boot of a MHP trooper.

A female victim, identified by Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson as the Williams' wife, was able to safely leave the house with her two children. The ages of the children are unknown.

Law enforcement talked to Williams who was reportedly threatening suicide and suicide by cop. Laurel Police say Williams surrendered peacefully just after 5 a.m.

A near-by resident says the gunshots woke her up. Shyla Smith says, "And all of a sudden I hear bang bang bang and I hear some yelling and then bang bang bang again. I grew up in a small town nothing like this ever happens so to hear it, it sounded like it was right outside my house. I was like paralyzed I couldn't even move I couldn't even try to move so I had my phone right by me and I called my brother and I got him to come out and see what was going on. By the time we all calmed down and everything the cops were there."

Williams is facing charges including assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and partner or family member assault.

The incident is under investigation.