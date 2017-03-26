CEO of USA Cycling responds to failed bike bill

Loud, booming, brilliant displays of fireworks are a fourth of July tradition. Yet every year, thousands of people are injured using them. The CPSC reports there were more than 11,000 and fireworks-related injuries in 2016. Even less intimidating fireworks, like sparklers, can be as hot as blow torches!
Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.
Governor Steve Bullock announced June 27th, 2017 as Innovate Day.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
