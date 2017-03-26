‘Jackets lose doubleheader at Minot State Sunday

Stumbling in a pair of road games on Sunday, the Montana State University Billings softball team dropped a doubleheader at non-conference opponent Minot State University at Herb Parker Stadium.

The Beavers handed the ‘Jackets a 7-2 loss in Game 1, despite a season-high 10 strikeouts by MSUB freshman left-hander Maddy Lincoln. The Yellowjackets’ offense stalled again in the second game, as the Beavers rolled to a 7-1 triumph.

“We didn’t get timely hits today, and they capitalized when they get on base,” said MSUB head coach Jessica Rayman. “We just couldn’t string anything together. Maddy threw awesome for us, and was really consistent. She did a good job placing her pitches and came out to play. We just didn’t really give her a chance to win the game.”

Heather Tracy went 5-for-8 in the doubleheader, maintaining her spot as No. 3 in the NCAA in total hits this season with 57. Her stolen base in the second game pushed her career total to 35, which ties her for No. 1 in MSUB history with Jessica Frank (’08).

The ‘Jackets slipped to 12-19 with the losses, while Minot State improved to 8-5 early on in its season. MSU’s Jordan Grant matched Tracy, going 5-for-8 on the afternoon out of the leadoff spot.

Game 1 – Minot State 7, MSU Billings 2

MSUB trailed 6-0 after a five-run second inning by Minot State, and that was all the offense Beaver starter Jenn Spencer needed in a complete-game win. Spencer struck out seven and walked four, allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings.

Lincoln was equally impressive in her own complete game, as only four of the seven runs she allowed were earned and she didn’t walk any hitters in six innings.

Cameron Cassinelli drove in MSUB’s lone run of the game with a single in the top of the third inning, scoring Tracy.

Five straight hitters reached base during MSU’s second-inning rally, and Lauren Cowden had the big hit in the frame with a two-run single with the bases loaded. Lincoln finally ended the inning with a strikeout, but the damage had been done.

Myrissa Prince delivered an RBI-double in the top of the sixth inning, but Spencer retired the next three hitters consecutively to limit the damage to a single run. Rachel Burdette brought home the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, and Spencer worked around a base hit by Bella Rovens to finish the complete game.

Tori Zimmermann went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Ashley Hill, Grant, and Cowden each had two hits in the opener.

Game 2 – Minot State 7, MSU Billings 1

The Yellowjackets had a handful of scoring opportunities, but missed out on the clutch hit several times in leaving eight runners on base in the game. Clarissa Ramirez threw the complete game for MSU, striking out four and walking just one with one run allowed on 10 hits to earn the win.

Megan Dettling started for the Yellowjackets, posting five strikeouts and giving up three runs on four hits.

A pair of walks were the only two baserunners for MSU in the first two innings, but the Beavers struck first with two runs in the third. Burdette shot the gap in right-center for a two-run double, as two walks to start the inning set the table for the Beavers’ third-place hitter.

Ramirez worked through a walk and single to strand a pair in the top of the fourth, and she was rewarded with another run on a bases-loaded hit batter in the bottom of the inning.

Rovens led off the fifth with a double to right, and MSUB put runners on the corners on an ensuing single by Tracy. Dettling helped her own cause with an RBI-single to center, but it ended up being the only run of the game for the ‘Jackets.

A four-run sixth inning was the defining moment of the afternoon, as Cowden had a two-run double, and Zimmermann and Marissa Dado each had run-scoring hits to put the game out of reach.

Tracy finished 3-for-4, and Rovens and Prince each had a pair of hits for MSUB.