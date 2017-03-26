Latest on Montanan who was shot and killed in Las Vegas this pas - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Latest on Montanan who was shot and killed in Las Vegas this past weekend

By KULR-8 News Staff
  The victim was fifty-seven-year-old Gary Breitling, who was from Sidney, Montana--- that's north east of Billings, border-lining North Dakota, and four hours away. Breitling was shot and killed in Las Vegas by a man who shot inside an RTC double-deck bus. His cause and manner of death are pending by the Clark County Coroner.

  Authorities say Rolando Cardenas barricaded himself inside the bus-- which was near the cosmopolitan --and was surrounded by the Las Vegas Police Department officers for four hours until he surrendered himself to SWAT officers around 3:15 p.m. They say thousands of tourists and motorists on the strip were confined to hotels and retail spaces and were kept off Las Vegas Boulevard -- also known as 'The Strip'--after 10;48 a.m. when the shooting began. The suspect also shot and wounded another person who has not been identified.

  Officials say Cardenas has been charged with open murder, attempted murder, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon. Cardenas is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. The time is undetermined.
 

  Public record shows he lived in the Las Vegas area since September of 2008 and does not appear to have a criminal record. A go-fund-me account has been set up for the family of Gary Breitling. So far, more than three-thousand dollars have been donated. The goal is ten thousand dollars for the family in their time of need. We have tried contacting the family with no word yet on how they're doing.

