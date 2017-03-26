Latest on Montanan who was shot and killed in Las Vegas this past weekend

Loud, booming, brilliant displays of fireworks are a fourth of July tradition. Yet every year, thousands of people are injured using them. The CPSC reports there were more than 11,000 and fireworks-related injuries in 2016. Even less intimidating fireworks, like sparklers, can be as hot as blow torches!
Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.
Governor Steve Bullock announced June 27th, 2017 as Innovate Day.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.
ALLYN, Wash. - Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon led to a shooting in rural Washington state. Mason County sheriff's Lt. Travis Adams says that a man was walking along a highway Sunday dragging the roadkill behind him with a rope. The animal had been hit by a car, and he wanted to use it as crab bait
SPOKANE, Wash. - It is strawberry season in the Inland Northwest which means summer is officially here! The first day of summer is traditionally the first day Siemers Farm at Greenbluff opens. A long-time farmer and owner Byron Siemers says this year is a great crop. "They are a bit smaller, but that means they are also sweeter," Siemers says.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home.
Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again. Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.
BOZEMAN, Wash. - There are things from my childhood that would have been useful for me to remember. Anything beyond 8th grade math comes to mind. I'm constantly forgetting important things my wife is telling me, but ask me to quote every Emilio Estevez line from Young Guns and I'm alright. It's been a life-saver on more than one occasion.
"The hook is deep to do community service just probably in a few years I will be doing it a different way," said Watkins.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Foo Fighters are coming to the Spokane Arena this December! Dave Grohl and company will play the Arena on December 4 as part of their Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets will go on sale June 29, 2017 through Ticketswest.at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $51.00 and go up $101.00
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Property crimes are known to spike in the warmer months. The weather is nicer and thieves are out later scoping out things they can steal. I'll admit sometimes in the summer months, it's easy to forget you left your garage open. That's a jackpot for thieves and exactly the kind of thing they look for. Thankfully for one Grant County resident, a deputy had his back.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
