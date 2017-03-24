Billings Clinic teams up with local school to raise money for pediatric patients

Billings Clinic teamed up with Elder Grove Elementary School to support the Piggy Bank Pediatric Patient Assistance Fund. Their goal is to raise money to help families who have children undergoing medical treatments and need financial help.



According to Billings Clinic, one hundred percent of the money will go to these families. The money raised can help with needs like medical equipment, rent, and travel assistance. Elder Grove students have one more week to collect as much money as they can for this cause.



"Families need so much more beyond the care that they receive in the hospital and the clinic and a fund like this allows families to really focus on what's most important and that's caring for their child," Amberly Pahut, senior director of Philanthropy of Billings Clinic, said.



To learn more about the fundraiser and where to help, you can visit their website at www.billingsclinic.com/piggybank.