STEM Day at Washington Elementary

Community leaders gathered at Washington Elementary for STEM Day to teach students about career paths to consider for their future.

Community leaders like the Billings Fire Department, the Billings Police Bomb Squad, and professional chefs attended STEM Day to reach out to kids and help them learn more about different professions in the workplace.

"I think when we do a day like this, they see different careers and opportunities that they can do or be when they grow older. Things from being an engineer to being an insurance agent to being part of the army national guard," Melissa Soucy, with Project Lead the Way, said.

STEM is part of a national effort to educate young leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.