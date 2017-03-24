Groundbreaking held for jail expansion - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Groundbreaking held for jail expansion

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The expansion of the Yellowstone County Detention Center begins.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says work started a couple of weeks ago.

Friday morning, the county held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the project.

Sheriff Linder says the expansion will be done in phases. The expansion of the women's wing of the jail will be constructed first.

After that phase of the project, work will be done on the kitchen and laundry facilities at the jail.

Sheriff Linder says the jail is designed to hold 286, but they've had more than 500 inmates.

He says he's most excited for the workers at the jail to have the expansion. Sheriff Linder says, "We have a few extra people from time to time but not very often and that puts a lot of burden on these people to both keep themselves safe, keep the inmates safe, protect against lawsuits, all the different things that come with housing inmates."

Sheriff Linder says the project should be complete in about a year.

