Students safe after a bus fire in Red Lodge

A school field trip to the ski hill quickly turns scary, after a bus fire in Red Lodge.

Around 10 this morning, a school bus holding 26 students was on its way to Red Lodge for a Pryor school field trip.

The bus had almost reached Red Lodge Mountain, when the bus driver began having issues with the bus.

According to Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz, the bus driver saw smoke coming from the engine when she pulled over.

She quickly evacuated the bus and got all of the children off safely, right before the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire and all but one backpack made it off the bus.

"When we arrived, which it takes us about 15 minutes to get there, but by the time we arrived the entire school bus was on fire from front to back," Kuntz said.

When Red Lodge Mountain staffers heard what happened, they were able to send one of their buses down to bring the kids up.

Employees said they are happy they could help, and they're glad the students were still able to enjoy a day of skiing.