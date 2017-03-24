Montana bill seeks abortion ban on 'pain-capable' fetuses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A bill seeking to ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy has won endorsement from the Montana Senate.



It is the second abortion bill wending its way through the Legislature and moved forward on a 33-17 vote mostly along party lines.



In sponsoring the bill, Republican Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell argued that fetuses beyond 20 weeks of development are capable of feeling pain.



If approved, Montana would join more than a dozen states adopting laws protecting so-called "pain-capable" fetuses.



But opponents called the ban a violation of a woman's right to an abortion.



Meanwhile a House committee earlier this week moved forward a bill that would effectively ban all abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy by requiring doctors to try and save a fetus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)