Montana bill seeks abortion ban on 'pain-capable' fetuses

The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
Gov. Steve Bullock has declared a drought emergency in 19 counties in eastern Montana and two Native American reservations.
A fourth Montana Republican has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.
It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.
