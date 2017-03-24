2 Riverside students arrested, accused of felony intimidation

A serious threat to a Billings school resulted in police intervention and two students arrested.

According to police, the school resource officer at Riverside Middle School learned of the threat Thursday night. The threat occurred between two students who were messaging each other. The investigation led Billings police to two students at the school. Both were arrested for felony intimidation and remanded into youth services.

Riverside Middle School Principal Kevin Kirkman sent a letter to parents today. In the letter, Kirkman reassures parents the school is safe saying, "To be clear, we feel that there is no immediate threat to the school. merely as a precautionary measure, we have chosen to have additional police officers present in the school today."